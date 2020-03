Humanitärer Notstand In Griechenland droht ein Pogrom an Geflüchteten 

I was attacked by fascists as locals try to push a boat of refugees that was in distress earlier away from the port of Thermi on #Lesvos. I am (kinda) ok, don’t worry – the refugees though are still sitting in the boat. Plastic bottles are thrown at them. #Europe2020 pic.twitter.com/BE00gc9pXB

— Michael Trammer (@mic_tra) March 1, 2020